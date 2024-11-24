Peace To Be Ensured In Islamabad At All Costs: Defence Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned the PTI on Sunday that any violent protests would be met with a firm response.
He emphasised that the state will not permit any illegal mob to attack Islamabad, noting the party's history of organizing demonstrations that have often escalated into violence.
"The government will take a tough stance on individuals who disrupt law and order in Islamabad", the minister warned in a recent private news channel interview. Islamabad has been placed on high alert, with the government warning of zero tolerance for violent mobs, he added.
Khawaja Asif has emphasised that peace will be ensured in the capital city at all costs. He accused the PTI of habitually using innocent people to attack state institutions, adding that the state will not be blackmailed by the PTI's protests, which have a history of turning violent.
He said that the government will take firm action against any illegal activities and will not allow the party to use innocent people to attack state institutions.
The Defence Minister expressed disappointment that the PTI tends to protest whenever a country announces to visit Pakistan, adding that Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, should focus on improving the law and order situation in the province.
"Both government and military leadership are jointly move the country forward. We will not permit any violent mob to attack Islamabad under any circumstances," Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated.
He emphasised the government's firm stance on maintaining law and order.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three more polio cases reported11 seconds ago
-
Economic stability depends on peace, harmony: minister27 seconds ago
-
Modern furniture designs stressed to capture global markets10 minutes ago
-
Siri Paye: A winter delight for food lovers on weekend10 minutes ago
-
Nation pays glowing tributes to Marium Mukhtiar on 9th martyrdom anniversary10 minutes ago
-
FCCI panel suggests tough action on tax evasion10 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast in Sindh10 minutes ago
-
Malaysians show interest in importing Pakistani food10 minutes ago
-
Trade linked to preventing attacks on Pakistan from Afghan soil: Iftikhar Malik20 minutes ago
-
Bulla beware: Decode the secret language of shopkeepers in twin cities20 minutes ago
-
Four suspects arrested1 hour ago
-
RTO conducts raids to check issuance of PoS receipts at business outlets; imposes fines on violators1 hour ago