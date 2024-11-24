Open Menu

Peace To Be Ensured In Islamabad At All Costs: Defence Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Peace to be ensured in Islamabad at all costs: Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned the PTI on Sunday that any violent protests would be met with a firm response.

He emphasised that the state will not permit any illegal mob to attack Islamabad, noting the party's history of organizing demonstrations that have often escalated into violence.

"The government will take a tough stance on individuals who disrupt law and order in Islamabad", the minister warned in a recent private news channel interview. Islamabad has been placed on high alert, with the government warning of zero tolerance for violent mobs, he added.

Khawaja Asif has emphasised that peace will be ensured in the capital city at all costs. He accused the PTI of habitually using innocent people to attack state institutions, adding that the state will not be blackmailed by the PTI's protests, which have a history of turning violent.

He said that the government will take firm action against any illegal activities and will not allow the party to use innocent people to attack state institutions.

The Defence Minister expressed disappointment that the PTI tends to protest whenever a country announces to visit Pakistan, adding that Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, should focus on improving the law and order situation in the province.

"Both government and military leadership are jointly move the country forward. We will not permit any violent mob to attack Islamabad under any circumstances," Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated.

He emphasised the government's firm stance on maintaining law and order.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Defence Minister Law And Order Khawaja Asif Visit Alert Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

21 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

21 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

21 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

21 hours ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

23 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

24 hours ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan