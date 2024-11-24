Peace to be ensured in Islamabad at all costs: Defence Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned the PTI on Sunday that any violent protests would be met with a firm response.

He emphasised that the state will not permit any illegal mob to attack Islamabad, noting the party's history of organizing demonstrations that have often escalated into violence.

"The government will take a tough stance on individuals who disrupt law and order in Islamabad", the minister warned in a recent private news channel interview. Islamabad has been placed on high alert, with the government warning of zero tolerance for violent mobs, he added.

Khawaja Asif has emphasised that peace will be ensured in the capital city at all costs. He accused the PTI of habitually using innocent people to attack state institutions, adding that the state will not be blackmailed by the PTI's protests, which have a history of turning violent.

He said that the government will take firm action against any illegal activities and will not allow the party to use innocent people to attack state institutions.

The Defence Minister expressed disappointment that the PTI tends to protest whenever a country announces to visit Pakistan, adding that Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, should focus on improving the law and order situation in the province.

"Both government and military leadership are jointly move the country forward. We will not permit any violent mob to attack Islamabad under any circumstances," Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated.

He emphasised the government's firm stance on maintaining law and order.