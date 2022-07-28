UrduPoint.com

Peace To Be Maintained During Muharram Across South Punjab: Addl IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2022 | 07:25 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq Thursday said that peace would be maintained during Muharram across the South Punjab by ensuring strict monitoring of trouble points and violators.

Presiding over a meeting to review security arrangements for Muharram here , the additional IGP said that peace and national unity during Muharram was top priority and all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.

He said that best security arrangements would be ensured in order to avoid any untoward incident adding that tight monitoring of security arrangements would be made across the South Punjab.

The Additional IGP was briefed in the meeting that a total of 3182 Majalis and 910 mourning processions would be organized in Multan region, 1409 Majalis and 514 mourning processions in Bahawalpur region and 4649 Majalis and 1359 mourning procession would be organized in Dera Ghazi Khan region during the month of Muharram.

He was informed that security arrangements have been finalized across the South Punjab as 29,435 police officials would be deployed on mourning procession and 38,680 on Majalis in Multan region, 8091 on mourning processions and 6853 on Majalis in Bahawalpur region and 8636 police officials on mourning processions and 7079 on Majalis would be deployed in Dera Ghazi Khan region.

The Additional IGP Dr Ehsan Sadiq said that implementation of timing, routes and amplifier act would be ensured across the South Punjab. He said that ban has been imposed on wall chalking, hatred speeches and other violations of peace adding that violators would be treated with iron hands.

Regional Police Officers of DG Khan, Bahawalpur and district police officers of all districts of South Punjab were also attended the meeting through video link.

