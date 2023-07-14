Open Menu

Peace Vital For Development Of Any Area: Governor KP

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 10:38 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here Friday said that peace was vital for the development of any area and provision of all basic amenities of life to people of developed areas was his top priority.

He was talking to a 31 members delegation of Palai Dara of Malakand district here at Governor House.

The delegation led by Ibrar Hussain appraised the Governor about their area problems.

The Governor assured support in the resolution of problems related to the provision of clean drinking water, elimination of load shedding and shortage of teachers in educational institutions besides land settlements issues.

The delegation thanked the governor for his support in the resolution of people's problems.

