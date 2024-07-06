Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that establishment of durable peace was vital for sustainable economic progress and development besides promotion of tourism in the province

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that establishment of durable peace was vital for sustainable economic progress and development besides promotion of tourism in the province.

Taking to reporters here, the Governor said that All Parties Conference (APC) was aimed to evolve a broad based political consensus against the menace of terrorism.

He said the leadership of all political parties were invited to present their viewpoint at APC in the wake of announcement of Azm e Istehkam operation.

The Governor referred to the recent deplorable incidents of terrorism including the killing of former Senator Hidayatullah at Bajaur blast and two persons at Takhtbhai Mardan as well attacks on security personnel at Khyber's Takhta Baig and said that tourists and investors would only come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when there was complete peace and economic stability.

He said the opposition leadership including Maulana Fazlur Rehman have expressed concerns over rising incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor said that punishment and reward system for officials was vital for better service delivery of the public sector departments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.