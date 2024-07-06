- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi
Peace Vital For Progress, Economic Development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi
Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that establishment of durable peace was vital for sustainable economic progress and development besides promotion of tourism in the province
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that establishment of durable peace was vital for sustainable economic progress and development besides promotion of tourism in the province.
Taking to reporters here, the Governor said that All Parties Conference (APC) was aimed to evolve a broad based political consensus against the menace of terrorism.
He said the leadership of all political parties were invited to present their viewpoint at APC in the wake of announcement of Azm e Istehkam operation.
The Governor referred to the recent deplorable incidents of terrorism including the killing of former Senator Hidayatullah at Bajaur blast and two persons at Takhtbhai Mardan as well attacks on security personnel at Khyber's Takhta Baig and said that tourists and investors would only come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when there was complete peace and economic stability.
He said the opposition leadership including Maulana Fazlur Rehman have expressed concerns over rising incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Governor said that punishment and reward system for officials was vital for better service delivery of the public sector departments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister
Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip
WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel Power Stations during last FY
LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues
Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP
Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, got fame from song “Hawa Haw ..
SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients
Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,95952 seconds ago
-
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 1954 seconds ago
-
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices55 seconds ago
-
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas57 seconds ago
-
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister34 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip34 minutes ago
-
WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel Power Stations during last FY34 minutes ago
-
SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients36 minutes ago
-
Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday36 minutes ago
-
PM directs proceedings against officials, employees of power companies for extra units34 minutes ago
-
Police flag march for Muharram security34 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Blome attends US Independence Day ceremony34 minutes ago