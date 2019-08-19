Peace vital for social, economic development: Dr. Akhtar

UrduPoint.com
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said on Monday that economic and social development was impossible without peace, and pledged to work with civil society for greater social harmony and lasting peace in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception titled 'Parliamentarians-Civil Society Dialogue' organized in his honour by MPA Sabeen Gul Khan and Hafeez Ghee and General Mills here.

Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dr. Tariq Mahmood Ansari, Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, provincial parliamentary secretary Mian Tariq Abdullah, DC Multan Amir Khatak, MPAs Malik Saleem Labar and Malik Wasif Raan besides notables of the city attended the event.

Dr. Akhtar Malik said the government was taking revolutionary measures to improve the lifestyle of ordinary people and poor segments of society. He added that upgrading basic education and health facilities was a top priority of the government.

Chief Whip in NA Amir Dogar said that Multan would soon emerge as a hub of peace and development and added that Clean and Green Pakistan campaign has been launched as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dogar strongly criticized India for promoting extremism and terrorism in South Asia and unleashing a reign of state sponsored terrorism upon the innocent Kashmiris.

He hailed the government and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for United Nations Security Council session on the issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir and the UNSC response ratifying the stance of Kashmiri people.

VC BZU said that promotion of knowledge based activities, education, culture and literature can be instrumental in maintaining peace.

On this occasion, civil society representatives presented their recommendations and participated in Question-Answer session during which legislators briefed them in depth on government policy of moving forward in light of vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

