Peace Vital To Development In World: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:46 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the most important thing for development in the world is peace for which the world must work together

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the most important thing for development in the world is peace for which the world must work together. Pakistan has made exemplary sacrifices for the eradication of terrorism and peace.

For peace and stability in Afghanistan, the whole world must come to the same page.

According to a spokesman for the Governor's House here, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was addressing the 12th Bosphorus Conference in Istanbul, Turkey on Monday. The conference was attended by representatives of more than 80 countries who gave suggestions to the world for solutions to the problems facing them in various fields.

Governor said that in countries where terrorism is eradicated and peace is established, there is definitely development and stability, so all countries must play their part in establishing peace.

Pakistan has been standing by peace from day one and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has played its role on the front line for peace in the region and in the future as well, Pakistan is ready to play any role and make sacrifice for peace in the world.

For peace and stability in Afghanistan, the world must go ahead and play its role because peace and stability is in the need and benefit of the whole world at that time.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, referring to Pakistan's initiatives to combat Coronavirus crisis, said that the government of Pakistan had distributed Rs 260 billion to poor families through Ehsas Programme and no political discrimination was made between them.

Pakistan is one of the countries which with successful strategy has not only stopped the spread of Corona but also managed to stop the increase in casualties due to Corona. The world also recognizes the steps taken by Pakistan to stop the spread of Corona and Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy of smart lockdown is an example to the world.

Governor said that the first dose of corona has been administered to 80 million people in Punjab province and 50 million people have been vaccinated against corona and more than 51.8 million people across Pakistan have been vaccinated against corona and the government will continue its campaign till the last person in the country is vaccinated against corona. We believe that the developed countries should play their role in providing vaccines to the developing countries in the world so that they can together eradicate corona Pandemic from the world.

Referring to Pakistan's initiatives on climate change, said that Pakistan has adopted a comprehensive strategy to address environmental challenges through the 10 billion tree tsunami project. There is no doubt that if environmental challenges are not taken seriously then the situation will be different in future. National parks are being created in Pakistan to avoid the effects of climate change. 15 new national parks have been created in a year to combat climate change, he added.

