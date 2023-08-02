Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Peace walk held in connection with 'Police Martyrs' Day'

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Tank police on Wednesday organized a peace walk in connection with 'Police Martyrs' Day' to be observed on August 4.

The walk commenced from Police Lines and culminated at Tank Press Club, said a police spokesman.

It was participated by District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad, DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, DSP Sub Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan, Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station SHO Abdul Alee Khan and City Police Station SHO Aftab Alam Baloch besides other police officers, personnel, office staff, civil society and media representatives.

On this occasion, the DPO Tank paid tribute to the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs and said that those who sacrificed their precious lives in the line of duty would not be forgotten.

He said, "We stand shoulder to shoulder with the children and families of our martyrs."The DPO reiterated the pledge that the police would never hesitate to render any sacrifice for the defence of the motherland.

