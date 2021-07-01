Peaceful Afghanistan essential for whole region: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday said Pakistan wanted to see Afghanistan as a peaceful, stable and sovereign state.

Talking to a private news channel, he quoted Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying that war was not the solution of prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

Murad said Pakistan would not give its airbases to anyone for subversive activities against any other country.

He said a peaceful Afghanistan was essential for the whole region.