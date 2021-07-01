UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peaceful Afghanistan Essential For Whole Region: Murad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:30 PM

Peaceful Afghanistan essential for whole region: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday said Pakistan wanted to see Afghanistan as a peaceful, stable and sovereign state.

Talking to a private news channel, he quoted Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying that war was not the solution of prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

Murad said Pakistan would not give its airbases to anyone for subversive activities against any other country.

He said a peaceful Afghanistan was essential for the whole region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister

Recent Stories

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

19 minutes ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

1 hour ago

Fawad gives go-ahead to ink info sharing accord be ..

8 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons assistant commissioner o ..

8 minutes ago

NAB Karachi approves reference against KMCECHS for ..

8 minutes ago

Senate body seeks detailed briefing on judges appo ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.