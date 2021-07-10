UrduPoint.com
Peaceful Afghanistan Imperative For Regional Security: Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:18 PM

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said the peace in Afghanistan was imperative for regional security in South Asia especially for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said the peace in Afghanistan was imperative for regional security in South Asia especially for Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Pakistan being a responsible state always desired for peace in Afghanistan, as stable Afghanistan was in the better interest of our homeland.

Pakistan would not support any party in Afghanistan, he said and ruled out the possibility of providing airbases to US for actions in Afghanistan.

Rashid said the country had been enjoying good ties with China which are higher than Himalaya and wished for having good and cordial relations with the United States and other European countries.

"We have evolved a strategy regarding the Afghan refugees and the foreign office would talk about the matter on suitable time in the future," he noted.

He said Afghan Taliban also wanted a better and good situation on their soil, adding the United States (US) had decided to vacate its armed forces from Afghanistan.

The interior minister said the government, civil and armed institutions were on same page with regard to Afghanistan conflict.

