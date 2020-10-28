Peaceful Afghanistan vital for regional peace, stability: Qasim Khan Suri

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are inked with shared social, cultural and economic ties which date back to the centuries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are inked with shared social, cultural and economic ties which date back to the centuries.

He also remarked that bilateral ties between two nations can be enhanced by boosting trade and investment opportunities in both countries.

He expressed these views while talking with Nissar Ahmed Ghoryani Minister for Trade and Investment of Afghanistan and Nejibullah Naseer Chairman Standing Committee of Wolsi Jirga on Health, sports, and Youth Affairs who called on him in the Parliament House on Wednesday.

Qasim Khan Suri said that Pakistan has always desire to have peaceful Afghanistan as peace in Afghanistan would ensure regional progress and development.

He also remarked that the incumbent government is striving hard to enhance bilateral ties on the basis of economy and trade.

Qasim Suri said that special Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Friendship Group (PFG) is working under the leadership of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to facilitate traders on both side of the border.

He said that liberalizing visa policy for Afghan has been the achievement of this committee.

Qasim Suri mentioned that two days seminar on Pakistan Afghanistan Trade & Investment Forum 2020 was also to enhance bilateral ties on the basis of trade and investment.

He was also an efforts resolved that terrorist activities to sabotage this process of coordination and collaboration would not succeed.

Nissar Ahmed Ghoryani said that Afghanistan values high its brotherly relations with Pakistan and wanted to further strengthening the existing relations.

He appreciated the initiatives of Pakistan's Parliament to bring both countries more closer.

He said that both countries have vast opportunities for trade and business enhancement and close collaboration and coordination between Pakistan and Afghanistan would bring prosperity and progress for both countries.