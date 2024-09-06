Peaceful Assembly & Public Order law not against peaceful political activities: Irfan Siddiqui

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Senior leader of Muslim League (N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Friday said Peaceful Assembly and Public Order law passed by the Senate was not against peaceful political activities in any way.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, Senator Siddiqui said the Opposition tried to open Pandora's box on this law, however the said law was not meant to usurp anyone's rights.

The “Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill 2024” bill was passed on Thursday by the majority of the upper house moved by Senators Saleem Mandviwala, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Irfan Siddiqui, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari and Umer Farooq.

Senator Siddiqui said the treasury benches listened patiently to the criticism of the Opposition, however added that those who talked about democracy and human rights did not have enough courage to even listen to the reply.

He said on the occasion of Defence Day, he and his party saluted and paid tribute to the martyrs, veterans and armed forces.

He said that the armed forces not only rendered excellent services for the homeland and the nation, but also worked to take the country forward in various fields of life. The martyrs sacrificed their lives for the future of this country, he added.

He pointed out that those who demolished the monuments of martyrs on May 9 were paying homage to the martyrs today.

“A year ago, they burnt the memorials of the same martyrs and today they are shedding crocodile tears in their Names,” he said, adding that now such people were criticizing the law of Peaceful Assembly who had once marched on Islamabad, burnt trees at D Chowk and damaged the public property.