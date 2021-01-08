Peaceful atmosphere essential for flourishing businesses, industries: SCCI chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Sherbaz Bilour said that a peaceful atmosphere is paramount important for flourishing businesses and industries to attract new investment and create job opportunities in the province.

Sherbaz Bilour while talking to Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan in his office on Friday praised that KP police had rendered unparalleled sacrifices for establishment of sustainable and durable peace in the province.

On the occasion, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former president SCCI and incumbent president Anjuman e Tajaran Peshawar, Haji Muhammad Afzal and chairman of the chamber standing committee on Law enforcement Liaison, Malik Imran Ishaq were present.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the overall law and order situation, besides the recent dacoit which had occurred in Ittehad super store located on Hayatabad Phase-III chowk Peshawar.

The participants lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department sacrifices rendered by the police officers and jawans in the line of the duty, which has made possible for establishment of the sustainable and durable peace in the province.

They viewed that the business community saw sacrifices of police force with great pride and dignity, which were unmatched and unparalleled.

Sherbaz Bilour said that the peaceful and favorable environment is essential for boosting up trade and economic activities in the province. He stressed the need of further improving security of bazaar, shopping markets and trade centres in the province.

The chamber president urged the police to hold an investigation into the dacoit at Ittehad Super Store, situated in Hayatabad Phase-III Chowk Peshawar and strict action should be taken against those behind this incident.

CCPO on the occasion assured the business community that the police department will ensure security of commercial markets and trade centres under a comprehensive security plan as per recommendations and proposal of the SCCI and relevant stakeholders.

The senior police officer also assured the SCCI delegation that the investigation into the dacoit incident at Ittehad store Hayatabad Peshawar and killing of the store owner will be reached its logical conclusion and culprits will be brought to justice.

Earlier, the SSP City Imran Khan along with DSP City-II Abdul Rasheed Khan met with SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour at the chamber house. On the occasion, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Malik Imran Ishaq were present.