UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peaceful Atmosphere Essential For Flourishing Businesses, Industries: SCCI Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Peaceful atmosphere essential for flourishing businesses, industries: SCCI chief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Sherbaz Bilour said that a peaceful atmosphere is paramount important for flourishing businesses and industries to attract new investment and create job opportunities in the province.

Sherbaz Bilour while talking to Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan in his office on Friday praised that KP police had rendered unparalleled sacrifices for establishment of sustainable and durable peace in the province.

On the occasion, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former president SCCI and incumbent president Anjuman e Tajaran Peshawar, Haji Muhammad Afzal and chairman of the chamber standing committee on Law enforcement Liaison, Malik Imran Ishaq were present.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the overall law and order situation, besides the recent dacoit which had occurred in Ittehad super store located on Hayatabad Phase-III chowk Peshawar.

The participants lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department sacrifices rendered by the police officers and jawans in the line of the duty, which has made possible for establishment of the sustainable and durable peace in the province.

They viewed that the business community saw sacrifices of police force with great pride and dignity, which were unmatched and unparalleled.

Sherbaz Bilour said that the peaceful and favorable environment is essential for boosting up trade and economic activities in the province. He stressed the need of further improving security of bazaar, shopping markets and trade centres in the province.

The chamber president urged the police to hold an investigation into the dacoit at Ittehad Super Store, situated in Hayatabad Phase-III Chowk Peshawar and strict action should be taken against those behind this incident.

CCPO on the occasion assured the business community that the police department will ensure security of commercial markets and trade centres under a comprehensive security plan as per recommendations and proposal of the SCCI and relevant stakeholders.

The senior police officer also assured the SCCI delegation that the investigation into the dacoit incident at Ittehad store Hayatabad Peshawar and killing of the store owner will be reached its logical conclusion and culprits will be brought to justice.

Earlier, the SSP City Imran Khan along with DSP City-II Abdul Rasheed Khan met with SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour at the chamber house. On the occasion, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Malik Imran Ishaq were present.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Law And Order Job Chamber Anjuman Market Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

2 minutes ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

6 minutes ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

41 minutes ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

29 minutes ago

102 dealers booked,fake fertilizer seized

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.