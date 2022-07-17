UrduPoint.com

Peaceful By-elections In Punjab To Herald Era Of Development, Prosperity: Marriyum

Published July 17, 2022

Peaceful by-elections in Punjab to herald era of development, prosperity: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that peaceful election process has been completed in 20 Constituencies of Punjab, which would herald development, prosperity and reduction in inflation in the country.

Taking a dig at the previous government of the PTI, in a tweet, she said no staff of the Election Commission was kidnapped, no vote bag were stolen, no ballot boxes were snatched.

She said fortunately there was no loss of life and the phone of the Punjab administration was not disconnected (like Daska by-elections during PTI rule).

