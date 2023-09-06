Open Menu

Peaceful Chehlum Procession Honors Hazrat Imam Hussain In Federal Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Peaceful Chehlum procession honors Hazrat Imam Hussain in federal capital

The Chehlum procession commemorating Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) unfolded peacefully on Wednesday under the vigilant watch of the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration as over a thousand personnel were deployed to ensure the safety of mourners in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Chehlum procession commemorating Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) unfolded peacefully on Wednesday under the vigilant watch of the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration as over a thousand personnel were deployed to ensure the safety of mourners in the Federal capital.

The procession, following its traditional routes, culminated at Imambargah Asna Ashri in Sector G-6/2. To facilitate the smooth flow of the event, the Islamabad Traffic Police organized alternate routes for motorists.

Participants of all ages joined the procession, displaying their unwavering devotion to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Addressing the gathered mourners, Allama Basharat Hussain Imami, the Central Secretary General of Tehreek Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya said, "Our blood is intertwined with the soil of Pakistan, and there is no room for those who seek to sow chaos in our nation."Imami shed light on the historical context, emphasizing that Pakistan's existence was built upon the sacrifices of martyrs. He offered prayers for unity and brotherhood across all segments of society and underscored the importance of ensuring the safety of mourners nationwide.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Traffic Event All Blood Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

1 minute ago
 ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war ..

ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war on Defence Day

3 minutes ago
 US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition ..

US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition' winners

3 minutes ago
 Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launc ..

Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launched

3 minutes ago
 Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

3 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

3 minutes ago
Ajman Tourism organises 3rd edition of Ajman Phila ..

Ajman Tourism organises 3rd edition of Ajman Philatelic &amp; Numismatic Exhibit ..

19 minutes ago
 Minister George vows to protect rights of religiou ..

Minister George vows to protect rights of religious minorities

22 minutes ago
 Accountability central to Sri Lanka's future - UN ..

Accountability central to Sri Lanka's future - UN Human Rights report

22 minutes ago
 Countless sacrifices, struggles of Muslims led to ..

Countless sacrifices, struggles of Muslims led to creation of Pakistan: SAPM

23 minutes ago
 AJK celebrated Defense Day with zeal and fervor

AJK celebrated Defense Day with zeal and fervor

23 minutes ago
 UN chief warns of 'climate breakdown' after recor ..

UN chief warns of 'climate breakdown' after record summer heat

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan