Peaceful Chehlum procession honors Hazrat Imam Hussain in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Chehlum procession commemorating Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) unfolded peacefully on Wednesday under the vigilant watch of the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration as over a thousand personnel were deployed to ensure the safety of mourners in the Federal capital.

The procession, following its traditional routes, culminated at Imambargah Asna Ashri in Sector G-6/2. To facilitate the smooth flow of the event, the Islamabad Traffic Police organized alternate routes for motorists.

Participants of all ages joined the procession, displaying their unwavering devotion to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Addressing the gathered mourners, Allama Basharat Hussain Imami, the Central Secretary General of Tehreek Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya said, "Our blood is intertwined with the soil of Pakistan, and there is no room for those who seek to sow chaos in our nation."Imami shed light on the historical context, emphasizing that Pakistan's existence was built upon the sacrifices of martyrs. He offered prayers for unity and brotherhood across all segments of society and underscored the importance of ensuring the safety of mourners nationwide.