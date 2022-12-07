Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, in an exclusive meeting with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, informed that the government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy under the umbrella of National Security Policy (NSP) to engage all political leadership of the country to develop consensus on the national issues.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, in an exclusive meeting with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, informed that the government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy under the umbrella of National Security Policy (NSP) to engage all political leadership of the country to develop consensus on the national issues.

Briefing the Senate chairman, he said a nationwide dialogue and discussion would be conducted to develop consensus on respect for the national institutions.

He said other areas could also be included in the overall list to debate and discuss them for tangible solutions and harmony.

The minister gave a detailed overview and rationale behind the initiative adding that parliament was the institution where the will of the people resides.

He observed that Senate chairman, as custodian of the Upper House of Parliament, could play a significant role in the process.

He said we were identifying the stakeholders and striving towards developing a 'National Charter of Consensus'.

Senate Chairman Sanjrani welcoming the initiative said there was need to work in unison and with one voice to counter the negative narratives against Pakistan's overall socioeconomic growth, key national interests and territorial integrity.

. "Peaceful co-existence, harmony and national cohesion are direly needed to make the country's growth more rapid and robust," he said while assuring his cooperation to the minister.

He said consultative sessions with people from different shades of opinion, political affiliations, opinion makers and others would provide an opportunity to take all along.

He said we were at an important juncture of our history and there was dire need to develop a national consensus around key issuesHe said this was a national cause and all out support would be extended to achieve the desired objectives.

The Senate chairman hoped that this effort would provide direction and clarity of vision to the public and help in ensuring well-being, security, dignity and prosperity of our people.