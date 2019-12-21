Peaceful co-existence vital to achieve sustainable development, peace: moot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speakers in a series of seminars Saturday stressed that sustainable development and true peace could only be achieved through peaceful co-existence and mutual respect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Speakers in a series of seminars Saturday stressed that sustainable development and true peace could only be achieved through peaceful co-existence and mutual respect.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan and Karakoram International University (KIU), Gilgit, organised two separate seminars titled 'Pakistan Towards Peaceful Co-existence,' at the university, a press release said.

The speakers noted that people from different backgrounds were like flowers coming together to make a bouquet.

They underlined the need to ignore differences and play a positive role in promoting peace in the country, adding 'Hum Pakistani' was an important initiative in this regard.

Eradicating hatred from society necessitates promotion of positive and progressive thinking which can only be achieved through mutual understanding, tolerance and character building of the nation, they maintained.

Praising the district-level community engagement program, the speakers said such initiatives were required not only to create awareness on social issues and challenges but also help tackle such issues on a district and national level.

They insisted that to achieve peaceful co-existence, it is imperative to combat bigotry in the society by being respectful to people of all colours, religions and backgrounds.

KIU Dean of Social Sciences Dr Muhammad Rizwan elaborated the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative.

He said Paigham-e-Pakistan was a national narrative which was penned down with the collaboration of Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University Islamabad.

Rizwan said the narrative had been reviewed and promoted by 5,000 renowned religious scholars from Pakistan, besides being recognised by many international scholars, including the Imam-e-Ka'bah and leading religious scholars from Egypt.

The Dean said the narrative had been drafted in conjunction with the Islamic rules, the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the constitution of Pakistan.

He said 'Hum Pakistani' was another initiative to reach out to the people at grassroots level in order to sensitize them on various issues, like promotion of interfaith harmony and religious tolerance, building resilience, female education and women rights, nationalism and respect for diversity within the society to ensure inclusivity in the society.

He informed the audience that 'Hum Pakistani' training initiative had already been launched in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University, Pakistan Peace Collective and Sustainable Development Policy Institute in Islamabad.

He said the same training would be conducted in other districts to orientate the officials of different government departments, academicians, local government representatives and civil society members to promote harmony and peace in the society.

Representing the MOIB, Khurram Shahzad briefed the audience on the District Level Engagement Program (DLEP). The program is working to raise awareness on social issues at the grassroots level in 12 districts and students from all over the country have already been engaged through it.

Ayesha Saeed from the MOIB explained various social issues being faced by the society and briefed the audience about the certification program that had been initiated to deal with such problems.

She insisted that the success of the program was linked with active participation of the students.