UrduPoint.com

Peaceful Coexistence Basic Unit Of 'Contract Of Citizenship': Qadri

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Peaceful coexistence basic unit of 'Contract of Citizenship': Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri Sunday said peaceful coexistence was the basic unit of 'Contract of Citizenship' setting aside the color, race, religion, culture or language.

He was moderating the plenary session on 'The Contract of Citizenship and its Impact on Achieving Societal and Global Peace' at the 32nd Conference of Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Cairo, Egypt, said a press release issued here.

He said islam and Shariah did not contradict with this theory as in Islamic society, people of all ranks equally enjoyed the legal rights.

He said this ideology was based on give and take relationship and it transformed the individual as a responsible citizen of the society.

Qadri urged all the segments of society to play their due role and spread the culture of tolerance, acceptance of others and counter extremist thoughts.

The other speakers at the plenary session were; Sheikh Musa Drami, Minister for Religious Affairs Gambia, Dr Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Palestinian Chief Justice, Prof Dr Mohamed Ibrahim El Hefnawy, Professor Al-Azhar University, Musa Umar, General Coordinator of the Council of Imams Cameron and Mohamed Abdallah Bah, Director General of Al-Imaar University.

Minister of Awqaf and Endowments Egypt Prof Dr Mohamed Mokhtar Jom'ah, who is also head of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, formally inaugurated the conference the other in Cairo. In conference, a wide selection of ministers, muftis, scholars, thinkers, and writers from different countries participated.

The conference discussed various topics, including the development of concept of state, rights and duties within the social contract, religious tolerance, and status of women in the state.

Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri was leading the Pakistani delegation at 32nd Conference of Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs scheduled to be held from February 12 to 13.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Egypt Cairo Gambia February Citizenship Women Sunday All From Race

Recent Stories

UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

3 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

3 hours ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

3 hours ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

3 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educa ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educational Centre&#039;; meets stu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>