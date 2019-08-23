Peaceful coexistence is way forward to prosperity: Speakers

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Speakers at a seminar called for promoting the country's narrative 'Hum Pakistani' to addressing the common challenges and purging the society from the menace of extremism.

The event was arranged by Centre for Social Reconstruction, Allama lqbal Open University (AIOU), in connection with launch of a book 'Hum Pakistani' here on Friday. The ceremony was largely attended by a cross-section of society. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood was the chief guest on the occasion.

While deliberating upon the issues like violence, terrorism and extremism, the speakers said the nation should be on one platform to combat the menace of intolerance and prejudices, adding that the nation can develop patriotism and love for the country through education, equity, justice and by developing a strong social system.

They underlined the need of promoting interfaith harmony among the people of various sects through dialogue and community-based activities. As all religious sects strongly believe in charity and the overall humanity's well-being, they need to come on one platform to realise this cherished goal, they said, adding that the spirit of forbearance and co-existence must be upheld for collective well-being.

Welcoming the participants, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia ul Qayyum hoped that the seminar will further strengthen process of dialogue on interfaith harmony. The university, he assured, will play its role in projecting positive thoughts on religious matters through academic activities, and involving its around 1.4 million students across the country in healthy activities. The university, he added, will hold a series of seminars and conferences to push forward the process of dialogue on the interfaith harmony.

Other speakers called for taking steps at the community and the government levels to promote peace and tolerance. They asserted that all sections of the society should forge unity among their file and ranks for addressing the challenges and identifying the gaps that prevent people from promoting interfaith harmony.

They emphasized that the members of the civil society, organisations, parliamentarians, human rights activists and members of religious minorities should develop close interaction among them for achieving the ultimate goal of forging unity and projecting the national interests. They highlighted the situation regarding interfaith harmony in the country and the importance of a multi-faith approach to promote peace and tolerance.

The speakers also talked about the role media, universities, religious institutions, government, religious scholars, civil society, judiciary and legislature can play in addressing the challenges facing interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood spoke about the role of civil society in promoting peace and tolerance in the society. In a world of increasing political and economic dissonance, peaceful coexistence among practitioners of various religious beliefs can prove to be the way forward for peace and prosperity, he opined.

Strengthening interfaith harmony and religious diversity can be instrumental in the development and progress of the motherland, the minister said. "Interfaith harmony can ensure social inclusion by providing all citizens equal opportunities to grow irrespective of their religion or faith," he said.

He added that interfaith harmony was the way forward towards peace and prosperity in the society in line with the spirit of Paigham-e�Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan.

