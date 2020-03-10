UrduPoint.com
Peaceful environment being ensured for investors: CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan said peaceful environment for public investors was being ensured in order to enhance investment activities for interest of province's economic.

He expressed these views while speaking to the officers under training Command Armed Forces at Command and Staff College the other day, said a press release issued here.

He said Balochistan government was committed to improve economic, socially independent, and bringing prosperity in the province for which reformation would be constituted for financial, administrative sectors better utilization of available resources, development of mineral and promotion of economic activities of the province saying that in this regard, a peaceful environment for public investors was being ensured in the area.

The Chief Minister also explained the challenges facing the province in governance and other areas, the development policy of the government, comparisons of past governments and current government, reform process and other issues related to the province during his addressing, The officers under the course asked questions to the CM where he also gave detailed answers to the questions.

Earlier, Chief Minister received by Commandant Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum at the Command and Staff College.

