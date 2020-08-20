(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Thursday said that provision of peaceful and compatible environment for business activities and resolution of issues of business community on preferential basis were among top priorities of Punjab police.

Talking to media during his visit to Lahore chamber of commerce and industry, he said that every possible step should be taken with mutual consultation of business community and other stakeholders for improving law and order so that police could play its effective role with community policing.

He said that business community had been playing an effective role for development by their economic activities so Khidmat Markaz had been established in Lahore Chamber of Commerce for their facilitation.

The IGP said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that from this Khidmat Markaz, not only businessmen but also common citizens were being facilitated. Cooperation of business community under public private partnership for safe city, model police station and other projects was need of the hour, he maintained.

Shoaib Dastgir said, "One third vehicles under the use of Istanbul Police have been provided by business community of Turkey and we do not need vehicles but need such behaviour and attitude as it would not only enhance police performance but also strengthen the state.

" On the occasion, LCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh thanked to IG Punjab for establishment of Khidmat Markaz and said that trade community now considered itself more secured and safe as compared to the past and the business activities were being held without any trouble.

He paid homage to sacrifices of Punjab police in war against coronavirus pandemic and terrorism and said that policemen had always performed a role of front line soldiers in every difficult time by sacrificing their lives for peace, stability and solidarity of the country.

He said that business community would definitely fully cooperate for establishment of model police stations and also extend cooperation for projects of modern policing.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, CTO Lahore Hamad Abid and other police officers besides members of LCCI were also present.