Peaceful, free, fair elections proved tribal districts' people support merger process: Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Mahmood Khan has stated that peaceful, transparent, free and fair elections in the newly merged districts has dispelled all negative propaganda and proved that people of tribal districts fully support the merger process.

He said that merger process has been completed adding that the next important phase is the Local Government elections which will devolve powers to the grass root level thereby completing the democratic process and ensuring that people are part of governance.

He stated while addressing a press conference here at the Chief Minister's House. Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai was also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister congratulated the newly elected Provincial Assembly members from the tribal districts adding that these elections will prove to be a new chapter of development and progress for the tribal districts.

He said: "20th July, 2019 became a historic day for the tribal people. The Election Commission of Pakistan, Armed Forces, Security Agencies and people of the tribal districts deserved appreciation on conducting peaceful, impartial, free and fair elections." Mahmood Khan stated that participation of women in the elections has proved that citizens of tribal districts not only believed in democratic norms but also encouraged womenfolk to become part of the democratic process.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led provincial government will ensure that the development of tribal districts is given paramount importance adding that a 10 years development plan has already been chalked out in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

He added that 70 years of deprivations will soon come to an end and people of the tribal districts will have same facilities as in other parts of the country.

In response to a question, regarding elections' results, Mahmood Khan clarified that PTI has emerged as the leading political party securing more seats in the newly merged districts than any other political party.

The Chief Minister clarified that all independent candidates have formally been invited to join Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf so they may play an effective role in implementation of the 10 years development plan.

Mahmood Khan also clarified that due portfolios will be assigned to the newly elected MPAs in the provincial cabinet as per law.

He also thanked the media for positive coverage during the elections adding that media has ensured communication of the peaceful elections internationally which has dispelled all sorts of negative perceptions and propaganda regarding the tribal areas.