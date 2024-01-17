Peaceful General Elections Atop Government’s Priorities: Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that holding the general elections of February 8 in peaceful environment is first priority of the government and directed all the concerned departments for making necessary arrangement in this regard.
He was addressing a meeting of the Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee in his office on Wednesday.
Commandant of 6th Brigade Brigadier Sajid, Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan Mohammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, DC Swabi Dr. Tariqullah, District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Najibur Rahman Bagwi, District Election Officer Zia-ur-Rahim, DSP Iqbal Khan from Swabi police besides officers of security forces also attended.
The Deputy Commissioners of Mardan and Swabi, who are also the District Returning Officers, told the meeting that normal, sensitive and most sensitive polling stations have been determined in consultation with the relevant institutions in both districts. 389 polling stations in Mardan while 80 in Swabi has been declared as most sensitive.
Elections will be held on 5 seats of National Assembly and 13 seats of Provincial Assembly in Mardan Division. To meet the shortage of staff, the duties of officials from the Departments of Forestry, Excise, education, Health have also been assigned. The process of installing security cameras at the polling stations will be completed in a week. Officers of sensitive institutions also briefed the meeting regarding the security situation.
DPO Mardan and DSP of Swabi Police told the meeting that poll-proof arrangements have been made for the protection of voters and staff at the normal, sensitive and most sensitive polling stations in both the districts and the higher authorities have also been contacted for more personnel. The final security plan will be issued after their delivery.
The meeting expressed satisfaction over the preparations made so far.
Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that peaceful conduct of elections is a national responsibility and everyone will work together for this purpose.
