Peaceful, inclusive society vital for interfaith harmony: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, stressing for a peaceful and inclusive society, on Thursday said the minorities in Pakistan were enjoying complete religious freedom. The minorities, who had a historical link with the land, were important segment of the country, who were guaranteed equal rights in the Constitution, he said addressing the launching ceremony of 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Action Plan for Reconstruction of a Peaceful and an Inclusive Pakistani Society, here at the International Islamic University (IIU).

The minister said a tolerant society based on the principles of interfaith harmony would opt for social inclusion by ensuring equal opportunities to all segments irrespective of their religion or faith in line with the Paigham-e-Pakistan.

He said there was no room for spreading hatred in the name of Islam, which was a religion of peace.

He said an exemplary interfaith harmony and sectarian unity prevailed in Pakistan. The government had taken on board scholars and Ulema from all schools of thought and stakeholders, and after an extensive consultative process prepared the Paigham-e-Pakistan document, which should be implemented in letter and spirit, he stressed.

Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan on Religious Harmony and middle East Affairs Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, in his speech, said negative elements wanted to create unrest in the society and their attempts could be thwarted by a well-devised policy, and through interfaith unity among the nation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had highlighted the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative at the United Nations and it was globally appreciated.

Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz said the Paigham-e-Pakistan had disseminated the true message of islam across the world and the IIUI deserved appreciation for the creation of national narrative by bringing scholars and leaders of almost all religions together.

IIUI Rector Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai hoped that Paigham-e-Pakistan's Action Plan would help create an inclusive Pakistani society. IIUI President Dr Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi spoke about the objectives and importance of the Action Plan made in the light of Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative.

He said the IIUI was committed to take its responsibility of spreading knowledge in the society through its educational programmes.

IRI Director General Dr Ziaul Haq briefed about the details of the Action Plan produced by the Islamic Research Institute. He also elaborated future goals of IRI and Paigham-e-Pakistan forum for inclusive society with the fiver-year plan of action.

The ceremony was also addressed by Bishop of Islamabad Joseph Arshad, Member of National Assembly Ms Romina Khurshid Alam, Secretary Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ajaz Ahmed Khan Jaffar and National Coordinator, Single National Curriculum Sohail Aziz.