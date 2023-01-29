UrduPoint.com

Peaceful Internationalism Is Falling Apart: HHI Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Peaceful internationalism is falling apart: HHI chief

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 29 (APP):President Human Highness International (HHI) Hameed Shaheen Alvi has said that peace and values worldwide are declining giving way to global hatred and intolerance imprisoning the weaker nations into blackmailing slavery of the big powers.

"In the post WW-II era, healthy human values are on the fast decline, the international institutions like the UNO meant for global peace and security have become devalued show-models as the wars have not been wiped out", he observed in his Global Values Review session here on Sunday.

The 76-year incessant non-settlement of geo-politico-human disputes like Kashmir and Palestine has rendered the UN peace claimant world institution as a mock entity whose rulings and recommendations are trampled upon by the disputant countries and nations; during past three decades the whole of western Asia and the middle East countries have been aggressively mauled leaving millions homeless and migrants to all other continents, he commented.

In his global survival analysis, the chief of HHI has suggested a working togetherness of both China and the USA to take over global diplomacy jointly for the lastingness of global life and material assets; both these big powers have disparate governance systems, no mutual encroachment of interests of both; therefore their mutual rivalry speaks of non-seriousness over urgent issue of global survival which should be of prime concern for both as bigger powers and for the rest of the global community of nations, he cautioned.

The Human Highness International is an intellectual forum to promote human values and human bonds the world over as voluntary service to humanity.

/AHR.

Related Topics

USA World United Nations Palestine China Middle East Sunday National University Post All Asia Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

50 minutes ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

4 hours ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.