Peaceful Means Should Be Used For Solving Kashmir Issue: Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:01 AM

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday said peaceful means should be used with changing global dynamics to come up with solution for the Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):

He was talking to Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada who called on him here.

He said: "There is no problem in the world that cannot be solved through dialogue and negotiations." "High time that we collectively support Kashmir on international front," he added.

He said: "We support Pakistan's stance on Kashmir." The ambassador said that things had improved a lot as far as security was concerned in Pakistan and added that they were enjoying their time in the country to the fullest.

"We all understand the sensitivity of the situation," the ambassador said while agreeing with the minister for use of peaceful means for solving Kashmir issue.

He also invited the Minister to visit his country and extended offer for increased mutual cooperation.

Interior Minister asked the ambassador to highlight the Kashmir issue at the forum of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other international platforms.

"It is very important that Kashmiris get to decide their own fate. Taking away their basic right from them is inhumane and cruel. Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris in their struggle."

