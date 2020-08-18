UrduPoint.com
Peaceful Observance Of Majalis, Processions Be Ensured In Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Sector Commander Frontier Corps South has said that maintenance of peace during Muharram ul Harram was the responsibility of every citizen especially the sectarian leaders.

He was addressing a meeting held here Tuesday at Sector Headquarter South attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi, DPO Muhammad Arif Khan and religious leaders to review the Muharram arrangements.

The Sector Commander said that islam teach us brotherhood, peace and hoped that every citizen should play role for maintaining peace during Muharram ul Harram.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi said that all available resources would be utilized for maintaining peace during MUharram.

He said that clear directions had been given to officials for personally visit of Imambargah and for solution of problems at spot.

The district police in collaboration has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for peaceful observance of Muharram ul Harram Majalis and processions.

District Police Officer Muhammad Arif said that 1641 police officials would perform duties along with the support of FC and other law enforcement institutions to avert any untoward incident.

He said that section 144 would be imposed from 1st of Muharram till 10th of Muharram.

He said that display and carrying of arms and ammunition, wall chalking, publication and pasting of hatred material especially at the ways of Muharram processions would be banned.

The DPO briefed that pillion riding will be banned from 1st to 8th Muharram while a complete ban on bike riding will be imposed on 9th and 10th of Muharram along with suspension of mobile phone services and.

