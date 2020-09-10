Peaceful observance of Muharram due to untiring efforts of police-IGP

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has said that despite numerous challenges peaceful observance of Muharram became possible due to the best strategy and untiring efforts of Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has said that despite numerous challenges peaceful observance of Muharram became possible due to the best strategy and untiring efforts of Police.

This he said, while addressing a cash prize and certificate distribution ceremony held at Central Police Office Peshawar on Thursday.

The function was arranged in the honour of Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, D.I Khan and Tank Police officers and Jawans who excelled in Line of duty during Muharram.

Central Police Office based high ranking police officers largely attended the ceremony.

The IGP pointed out that police profession was full of challenges and particularly maintaining peace and tranquility during Muhararm was a gigantic task.

He, however, added that Police put in place well calculated plan and adopted fool proof security due to which Muharram was observed in a peaceful manner.

The IGP further went on to say that it was a matter of great pride and satisfaction that all departments, peace committees, traders and particularly print and electronic media and all Law Enforcement Agencies extended full support to the police.

The IGP opined that credit goes to the whole police force and they deserve all kudos for their excellent performance and hoped that they will repeat the same performance in rest of Calendar Year too.

The Police Officers and Jawan who were awarded for exhibiting outstanding performance during Muharram included SSP Operations Peshawar Capt(R) Mansoor Aman, ASP Gulbahar Saleem Abbas Kulachi, DSP City Gohar Ali Khan, SHO Police Station KRS Razi Khan, SHO Police Station Kotwali Sub Inspector Muhammad Rafiq from Peshawar, DPO Hangu Shahid Ahmad Khan, DSP City Kohat Bashir Dad Khan, DSP Lower Orakzai Mehmood, DSP Lower Kurram Najaf Ali, Inspector Razi Gul from Kohat Region, Inspector Muhammad Ramzan, ASI Inayat Ullah, Head Constable Muhammad Irfan, Head Constable Muhammad Abid from D.I. Khan and DSP Rural Circle Rokhan Zaib, SHO PS City Muhammad Anwar from Tank.