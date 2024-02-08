Peaceful Polling Underway in Matiari District for National and Provincial Constituencies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Polling was underway peacefully for one national and two provincial Constituencies in the district of Mitiari.

Polling commenced on time for NA-216, as well as PS-56 and PS-57.

A total of 417,629 individuals in the district will exercise their right to vote and elect their representatives.

The District Returning Officer (DRO) Lal Dino Mangi has instructed law enforcement agencies to remain alert to ensure the peaceful conduct of the polling process.

He assured that the administration was fully prepared for fair, transparent, and impartial elections and any attempts to disrupt the peaceful environment will be met with strict action.

Mangi reiterated that the polling process will continue without interruption until the scheduled time.