QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan senior leader Nazar Zadran on Monday said that the peaceful and prosperous Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is striving to develop the country in each sectors.

He said the step taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring the angry Baloch brothers into the national mainstream which was positive sign for the country and Balochistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of PTI workers.

Nazar Zadran said that foreign enemies were involved in the deteriorating law and situation in Balochistan which would be foiled under contribution of people and security forces.

He said that after the formation of PTI government, the incidence of terrorism in Balochistan and other parts of the country had significantly reduced and law and order situation was improving in the areas.

He maintained the other political parties of the country have always pursued politics of their own interests while PTI party was free from interests under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only patriotic party.

Mr. Nazar said Prime Minister was trying to bring looters of the country to justice with the aims to ensure free corruption state because free corruption country was essential for development of the areas.