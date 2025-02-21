Peaceful Protest Basic Right Of Every Citizen: Tarar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Friday said peaceful protest was a fundamental right of every citizen but it must take place within the parameters set by the law.
In response to concerns raised by Senator Sherry Rehman, the minister reaffirmed that peaceful protest was a core right but must adhere to the legal frameworks that clearly define acceptable guidelines and limitations.
Tarar expressed his concerns about the disruptions caused by protesters at the Pakistan Secretariat, a crucial institution that serves citizens from all regions of the country, including the remote areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab. He stressed that such disturbances impede the delivery of public services and stated that the Secretariat should not be held hostage by these actions.
The minister also mentioned that the prime minister had instructed that proper engagement be undertaken with the protesters to address their concerns and find resolutions.
The finance minister was actively involved in negotiations with the protesting employees, and the government was committed to meeting their legitimate demands.
Tarar further noted that the Prime Minister has assured that any employees offered early retirement or placed in the surplus pool will have their rights fully protected.
The government remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding employees' rights, while simultaneously working towards reducing non-developmental expenditures, such as salaries and pensions. This strategy aims to free up resources that will foster industrial and economic growth, ultimately generating private-sector job opportunities. He concluded by stating that this approach aligns with global economic strategies for sustainable progress.
APP/tsw-rzr-tmg
Recent Stories
Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation
EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications
ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sukkur Police crackdown on social evils continues5 minutes ago
-
Health minister inaugurates Anti-Rape Crisis Cell at BVH5 minutes ago
-
ASWA drive tree plantation campaign in kamber5 minutes ago
-
Senate session prorogued sine die6 minutes ago
-
Loralai students, faculty witness legislative process at Senate session6 minutes ago
-
Dera admin lower prices of essential items for Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Peaceful protest basic right of every citizen: Tarar6 minutes ago
-
No restrictions on meeting PTI founder: Azma6 minutes ago
-
FIA held two human smugglers6 minutes ago
-
Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
Degrees awarded to graduates at Engineering University26 minutes ago
-
Police bust bike lifting gang; arrest two26 minutes ago