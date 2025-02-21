Open Menu

Peaceful Protest Basic Right Of Every Citizen: Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Peaceful protest basic right of every citizen: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Friday said peaceful protest was a fundamental right of every citizen but it must take place within the parameters set by the law.

In response to concerns raised by Senator Sherry Rehman, the minister reaffirmed that peaceful protest was a core right but must adhere to the legal frameworks that clearly define acceptable guidelines and limitations.

Tarar expressed his concerns about the disruptions caused by protesters at the Pakistan Secretariat, a crucial institution that serves citizens from all regions of the country, including the remote areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab. He stressed that such disturbances impede the delivery of public services and stated that the Secretariat should not be held hostage by these actions.

The minister also mentioned that the prime minister had instructed that proper engagement be undertaken with the protesters to address their concerns and find resolutions.

The finance minister was actively involved in negotiations with the protesting employees, and the government was committed to meeting their legitimate demands.

Tarar further noted that the Prime Minister has assured that any employees offered early retirement or placed in the surplus pool will have their rights fully protected.

The government remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding employees' rights, while simultaneously working towards reducing non-developmental expenditures, such as salaries and pensions. This strategy aims to free up resources that will foster industrial and economic growth, ultimately generating private-sector job opportunities. He concluded by stating that this approach aligns with global economic strategies for sustainable progress.

APP/tsw-rzr-tmg

