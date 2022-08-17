UrduPoint.com

Peaceful Protest By Steel Mill's Retired Employees For Increase In Pension

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Retired Employees Unity of Pakistan Steel organized a peaceful protest today at the office of EOBI Regional Director Malir for increase in pension and immediate payment of arrears

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Retired Employees Unity of Pakistan Steel organized a peaceful protest today at the office of EOBI Regional Director Malir for increase in pension and immediate payment of arrears.

The protesting pensioners also submitted applications to the regional director's office for increase in their pension. Despite the rain, senators and elderly pensioners enthusiastically participated in the protest.

It may be recalled that the management of Steel Mills had stopped the payment of employee contribution and employer contribution from July 2013, due to which the pension payment to the retired employees was made on the basis of the calculation till then, after the Retired Employees' Unity.

With efforts, the administration completed the payment of the contribution in June 2021, but the EOBI imposed a surcharge of Rs 60 crore on the steel mills for late payment.

