UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peaceful Rally Held In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:49 PM

Peaceful rally held in sialkot

The district administration on Tuesday organised a rally in connection with the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) -:The district administration on Tuesday organised a rally in connection with the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week here.

Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz and President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar jointly led the rally. Local PTI leaders Ch Muhammad Ilyas, Salman Tahir, Ashfaq Nazar Ghaman, CO Municipal Corporation Faisal Shehzad, CO Tehsil Council Saqlain Ahmed, DO Emergency Naveed Iqbal, Sialkot business community, teachers, students and civil society members also attended the rally.

The participants held banners and placards and recited durood-o-salaam while passing through roads.

However, the participants condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

The rally started from Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and ended peacefully at Kutchery chowk.

App/ir/

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Education Punjab Civil Society France Sialkot Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

UK PM Johnson under fire over Scottish parliament ..

2 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Army Refutes Claims About Azeri A ..

2 minutes ago

AC Milan coach Pioli's assistant also out with Cov ..

2 minutes ago

Putin to Address G20 Summit Participants on Saturd ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam talk on phone, condemns all ..

14 minutes ago

Ajman Pay awarded “Best Government Payments Expe ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.