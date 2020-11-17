Peaceful rally held in sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) -:The district administration on Tuesday organised a rally in connection with the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week here.

Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz and President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar jointly led the rally. Local PTI leaders Ch Muhammad Ilyas, Salman Tahir, Ashfaq Nazar Ghaman, CO Municipal Corporation Faisal Shehzad, CO Tehsil Council Saqlain Ahmed, DO Emergency Naveed Iqbal, Sialkot business community, teachers, students and civil society members also attended the rally.

The participants held banners and placards and recited durood-o-salaam while passing through roads.

However, the participants condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

The rally started from Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and ended peacefully at Kutchery chowk.

