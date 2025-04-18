Open Menu

Peaceful Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Palestinians Led By Minister's Mother

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Peaceful rally held to express solidarity with Palestinians led by Minister's mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A peaceful rally was organized after Friday prayers in Green Town here, the constituency of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The rally was led by the Federal Minister’s mother Sajida Farooq Tarar and witnessed a significant turnout from all segments of society.

Carrying Palestinian flags and banners with messages of unity and resistance, the rally resounded with powerful slogans like “Our bond with Palestine is of faith, brotherhood, and sacrifice,” “Raise your voice against oppression,” and “We are all Palestinians.” The crowd also chanted “Free Free Palestine”, expressing their strong opposition to Israeli aggression.

Addressing the gathering, the Federal Minister’s mother passionately condemned the atrocities committed against the Palestinian people. She emphasized that every Pakistani stands in solidarity with Palestine and called on the international community to take immediate action against Israeli oppression and ensure the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.

“We are not here to support one nation or religion, but to stand for humanity, justice, and the oppressed,” she said. Highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, she added that the ongoing violence against innocent civilians, including women and children, was a grave question mark on the global conscience.

She further said, “Our hearts beat with the children of Palestine, and our mothers share in the grief of Palestinian mothers. Raising a voice against injustice is not just our responsibility—it is a part of our faith.”

The rally concluded with an emotional prayer led by Maulana Anwar Noori, who prayed for peace, the victory of the oppressed Palestinians, and the awakening of global conscience.

Participants included MPA Mian Imran Javed, Shahbaz Talib, Hamza, Rabia Afzal, along with a large number of women, elderly citizens, youth, and children.

Recent Stories

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

45 minutes ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators

1 hour ago
 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA f ..

Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID

8 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

8 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

8 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

10 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

10 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan