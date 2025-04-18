LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A peaceful rally was organized after Friday prayers in Green Town here, the constituency of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The rally was led by the Federal Minister’s mother Sajida Farooq Tarar and witnessed a significant turnout from all segments of society.

Carrying Palestinian flags and banners with messages of unity and resistance, the rally resounded with powerful slogans like “Our bond with Palestine is of faith, brotherhood, and sacrifice,” “Raise your voice against oppression,” and “We are all Palestinians.” The crowd also chanted “Free Free Palestine”, expressing their strong opposition to Israeli aggression.

Addressing the gathering, the Federal Minister’s mother passionately condemned the atrocities committed against the Palestinian people. She emphasized that every Pakistani stands in solidarity with Palestine and called on the international community to take immediate action against Israeli oppression and ensure the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.

“We are not here to support one nation or religion, but to stand for humanity, justice, and the oppressed,” she said. Highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, she added that the ongoing violence against innocent civilians, including women and children, was a grave question mark on the global conscience.

She further said, “Our hearts beat with the children of Palestine, and our mothers share in the grief of Palestinian mothers. Raising a voice against injustice is not just our responsibility—it is a part of our faith.”

The rally concluded with an emotional prayer led by Maulana Anwar Noori, who prayed for peace, the victory of the oppressed Palestinians, and the awakening of global conscience.

Participants included MPA Mian Imran Javed, Shahbaz Talib, Hamza, Rabia Afzal, along with a large number of women, elderly citizens, youth, and children.