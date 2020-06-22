UrduPoint.com
Peaceful Resolution Of Afghan Dispute Is In The Best Interest Of Pakistan: Dr. Zahid Anwar

Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:44 PM

Expert on International Relations Dr. Zahid Anwar Khan on Monday said peaceful resolution of Afghan dispute is in the best interest of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Expert on International Relations Dr. Zahid Anwar Khan on Monday said peaceful resolution of Afghan dispute is in the best interest of Pakistan.

The relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are improving after the visit of COAS Pakistan to Afghanistan, reported by Radio.

He said good bilateral ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan would help improve Afghanistan's internal political crises, while the recent standoff between China and India has great significance for regional security.

Dr. Zahid said India is following the policy of extremism and fundamentalism. India's hegemonic designs are posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

On the other hand, Pakistan has already warned the world that India's mischievous and provocative activities causing instability in the region. China has given a befitting response to Indian troops in Laddakh, he added.

