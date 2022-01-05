UrduPoint.com

Peaceful Resolution To Kashmir Issue Can Ensure Durable Peace In South Asia: CM Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Peaceful resolution to Kashmir issue can ensure durable peace in South Asia: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Peaceful resolution to the core issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) can ensure durable peace in South Asia as it is incumbent upon the international community to play its role so that the oppressed Kashmiris could exercise their right of self-determination.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on right to self-determination day for Kashmiris.

He said the UN Security Council granted the right to decide about their future through its resolution passed on January 5, 1949 but it remained unresolved due to Indian stubbornness.

The people of IIOJ&K are awaiting a peaceful solution to the issue of Kashmir according to Security Council's resolution.

Regrettably, the Kashmiris are writing history with their blood for their just right to self determination, he said and vowed that Pakistan will continue to extend full political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Pakistani salute their Kashmiri brethren who are the continuous victim of the worst Indian atrocities in the valley while the silence of the international community over the worst genocide is unfortunate, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Chief Minister United Nations Punjab Jammu January Moral Asia Blood Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

3 hours ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 hours ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

3 hours ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

3 hours ago
 PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Na ..

PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Nadeem Qureshi

3 hours ago
 Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local so ..

Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local sources

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.