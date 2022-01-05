Peaceful resolution to Kashmir issue can ensure durable peace in South Asia: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Peaceful resolution to the core issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) can ensure durable peace in South Asia as it is incumbent upon the international community to play its role so that the oppressed Kashmiris could exercise their right of self-determination.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on right to self-determination day for Kashmiris.

He said the UN Security Council granted the right to decide about their future through its resolution passed on January 5, 1949 but it remained unresolved due to Indian stubbornness.

The people of IIOJ&K are awaiting a peaceful solution to the issue of Kashmir according to Security Council's resolution.

Regrettably, the Kashmiris are writing history with their blood for their just right to self determination, he said and vowed that Pakistan will continue to extend full political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Pakistani salute their Kashmiri brethren who are the continuous victim of the worst Indian atrocities in the valley while the silence of the international community over the worst genocide is unfortunate, concluded the CM.