Peaceful solution to Kashmir issue inevitable: Aleem Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that it was necessary to find a peaceful solution to this long-standing issue of Kashmir in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris and now Indian oppression would not be able to stop the independence for a long time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that it was necessary to find a peaceful solution to this long-standing issue of Kashmir in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris and now Indian oppression would not be able to stop the independence for a long time.

On the occasion of Kashmir Day, he told media here that failure to find a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue could also destroy world peace so Modi should take the nails of conscience and must give Kashmiris their legitimate right of self-determination.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that February 5 was a day to pay homage to the struggle and sacrifices of Kashmiris. He said that in his address at United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan had fully exposed Modi and Indian oppression before the international community, and raised his voice against the Indian atrocities being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Aleem Khan said that all political parties should support the national position on the Kashmir issue beyond their differences.

He said that India had since long been violating all international laws to maintain its illegal occupation in Kashmir Valley but day by day the Kashmir issue was taking shape and Kashmiris would soon achieve their ultimate right of self-determination.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Indian army was also facing humiliation and disgrace in IIOJK and the struggle of Kashmiris for independence would succeed.