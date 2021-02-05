UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peaceful Solution To Kashmir Issue Inevitable: Aleem Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:46 PM

Peaceful solution to Kashmir issue inevitable: Aleem Khan

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that it was necessary to find a peaceful solution to this long-standing issue of Kashmir in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris and now Indian oppression would not be able to stop the independence for a long time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that it was necessary to find a peaceful solution to this long-standing issue of Kashmir in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris and now Indian oppression would not be able to stop the independence for a long time.

On the occasion of Kashmir Day, he told media here that failure to find a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue could also destroy world peace so Modi should take the nails of conscience and must give Kashmiris their legitimate right of self-determination.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that February 5 was a day to pay homage to the struggle and sacrifices of Kashmiris. He said that in his address at United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan had fully exposed Modi and Indian oppression before the international community, and raised his voice against the Indian atrocities being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Aleem Khan said that all political parties should support the national position on the Kashmir issue beyond their differences.

He said that India had since long been violating all international laws to maintain its illegal occupation in Kashmir Valley but day by day the Kashmir issue was taking shape and Kashmiris would soon achieve their ultimate right of self-determination.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Indian army was also facing humiliation and disgrace in IIOJK and the struggle of Kashmiris for independence would succeed.

Related Topics

Assembly India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Army United Nations Abdul Aleem Khan Jammu Independence February Media All

Recent Stories

US trade gap soars to $679 bn in 2020: govt

few seconds

PNCA holds event to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

2 seconds ago

Speakers reaffirm their support for just struggle ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmir: an integral part of Pakistan, says Khayal ..

4 minutes ago

24 injured in Sibi rally blasts

4 minutes ago

India's Bumrah rues no saliva rule on flat Chennai ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.