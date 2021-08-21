UrduPoint.com

Peaceful, Stable Afghanistan Imperative For Region: Shafqat Mahmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 10:39 PM

Peaceful, stable Afghanistan imperative for region: Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Saturday said the peaceful and stable Afghanistan was imperative for the whole region especially Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Saturday said the peaceful and stable Afghanistan was imperative for the whole region especially Pakistan.

"Pakistan is well-wisher of Afghanistan and always desired to see it as a peaceful and sovereign state," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always insisted for political settlement of Afghanistan's prevailing situation as war was not solution of the issue. The prime minister had already told that Pakistan would be partner in peace but not in conflict against Afghanistan, he added.

The minister said the Taliban government had assured through statements that Afghanistan would not allow anybody to use its soil for subversive and terrorism activities against Pakistan as it had already rendered supreme sacrifices of its70,000 people in this war.

He said the country had always given importance to its national interests and security issues in any prevailing situation and all the political parties were showing unity on the issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Education All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jerse ..

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

24 minutes ago
 Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Com ..

Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Coming Days Over Power Shortages ..

24 minutes ago
 Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

29 minutes ago
 Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' c ..

Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' criminals

29 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

29 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.