Peaceful, stable Afghanistan imperative for region: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Saturday said the peaceful and stable Afghanistan was imperative for the whole region especially Pakistan.

"Pakistan is well-wisher of Afghanistan and always desired to see it as a peaceful and sovereign state," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always insisted for political settlement of Afghanistan's prevailing situation as war was not solution of the issue. The prime minister had already told that Pakistan would be partner in peace but not in conflict against Afghanistan, he added.

The minister said the Taliban government had assured through statements that Afghanistan would not allow anybody to use its soil for subversive and terrorism activities against Pakistan as it had already rendered supreme sacrifices of its70,000 people in this war.

He said the country had always given importance to its national interests and security issues in any prevailing situation and all the political parties were showing unity on the issue.