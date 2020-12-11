UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peaceful, Stable Afghanistan To Help Realize Regional Connectivity, Facilitate Economic Development: Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:15 AM

Peaceful, stable Afghanistan to help realize regional connectivity, facilitate economic development: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while welcoming the recent agreement on rules and procedures between the Afghan parties in Doha, Qatar on Thursday, reiterated Pakistan's continuous support for a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while welcoming the recent agreement on rules and procedures between the Afghan parties in Doha, Qatar on Thursday, reiterated Pakistan's continuous support for a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan.

He remarked that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would help realize regional connectivity and facilitate economic development.

The foreign minister these views during a meeting with Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil, who paid a courtesy call on him here.

He congratulated the ambassador on his appointment, stating that Afghanistan and Pakistan had deep-rooted historic ties based on common religion, geography and culture.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan's landmark visit to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi remarked that the visit built on the sustained engagements witnessed in the recent months between the two countries.

The Shared Vision document issued during the prime minister's visit had laid down the framework for a forward-looking comprehensive bilateral partnership, he added.

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction on his meeting with Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar on the sidelines of the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) session in Niamey and underlined the importance of effective follow-up.

Ambassador Alikhil conveyed greetings on behalf of Afghan Foreign Minister Atmar. He appreciated Pakistan's positive contribution to the Afghan peace process, and especially thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for his personal efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Visit Qatar Niamey Doha Agreement OIC

Recent Stories

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

36 minutes ago

UK Voices Concern Over Canadians Held for 2 Years ..

1 second ago

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition except cor ..

25 minutes ago

Mardan gets mobile water testing laboratory

25 minutes ago

European Airlines Predicted to Register $11.9Bln L ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.