Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM Kakar

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar acknowledges the country's challenges of unemployment, inflation, and food scarcity, underlining the importance of the business community's collaboration in addressing economic issues.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar emphasized the peaceful transfer of power as his top priority during an address to prominent business figures.

The PM Kakar acknowledged the country's challenges of unemployment, inflation, and food scarcity, underlining the importance of the business community's collaboration in addressing economic issues.

Kakar urged business leaders to contribute to advancing technical training in the nation and assured that his government would listen to and resolve their concerns. He highlighted the significant mineral wealth in Balochistan, valuing it at over six trillion Dollars, and stressed the need for cooperation to leverage the potential of the population of 250 million.

While acknowledging the disappointment of citizens and emigration, Kakar questioned the prevailing pessimism and emphasized the respectful nature of business people, drawing a parallel with Prophet Ibrahim's ethos of sharing blessings. He pledged his continuous availability to address the business community's challenges, emphasizing the need for thoughtful strategies to achieve goals and address critical questions.

Kakar outlined plans for both short- and long-term projects, within the confines of their limited mandate until a new parliament is elected. He highlighted the caretaker government's commitment to honoring international agreements and ensuring transparent elections.