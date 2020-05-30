Peaceful use of atomic technology helped Pakistan add $7.4 bln to national exchequer: Expert

Pursuing nuclear technology for the peaceful uses has helped Pakistan to add Rs1,200 billion ($7.4 billion) to its national exchequer, said former chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Ansar Pervez

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Pursuing nuclear technology for the peaceful uses has helped Pakistan to add Rs1,200 billion ($7.4 billion) to its national exchequer, said former chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Ansar Pervez.

Participating in a webinar programme to commemorate 22nd anniversary of Pakistan's nuclear tests, organized by Islamabad-based think-tank, the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), the other day, Ansar Pervez, said that the nuclear technology was being used for peaceful purposes in diverse sectors including medicine, health, agriculture, industry, pollution control, water resources management, and safe and sustainable electricity production.

According to a press release of the IPS, the former chairman said that it allowed Pakistan to develop 100 new crop varieties, which added $7.4 billion to the treasury, adding that 800,000 cancer patients were being treated every year by hospitals using nuclear radiation.

The nuclear programme, Pervez said, has not only ensured its national security and regional peace but also helped pursued at least 12 sustainable development goals and promote socio-economic development.

"Pakistan is one of only 13 countries across the globe capable of sharing its nuclear knowledge and expertise with other countries for peaceful purposes," the press release added.

Director General of Arms Control and Disarmament, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kamran Akhtar, in his remarks, said that the huge Indian defense acquisitions and developments in the areas of artificial intelligence, cyber security and space militarization were destabilizing for the region.

He said the international community must exercise care and caution in sharing its advanced nuclear and other related technologies with India which was emerging as an extremist and anti-status quo State.

"Pakistan can be compared with any developed country in terms of its nuclear expertise, knowledge and capabilities, and is completely qualified to become an active and productive member of the strategic export control regime of the world," he added.

Naeem Salik, the former director of Strategic Plans Division, said Pakistan became a nuclear weapon state once its security needs were neither understood nor met by the world and its several arms control initiatives were not reciprocated.

He said Pakistan has a credible minimum deterrence posture which provided Pakistan security without engaging in a costly arms race with India.

Khalid Rahman, the executive president of IPS, said the unparalleled success of Pakistan's nuclear programme provided a principle to follow in policymaking to address various issues of national significance.