Peak period of COVID-19 can be curtailed through collective resolve: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the COVID-19 pandemic was exponential and its ongoing peak period could be curtailed through our collective resolve for following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He said that enforcement was a failed strategy in a heavy populated country like Pakistan where most of the people are poor and daily wagers.

He told that coronavirus took two to three month to reach its peak point and its would again take the same time to come back to its initial stage.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, he said that smart lockdown was the only option in our country after total lockdown which was also proved as non-successful strategy in Beijing and India.

We also have to ensure unhindered economic activities in the country to save financial interest of poor segments of the society, the minister added.

To a question, Fawad Chaudhri said the people have to remain careful on their own against COVID-19. He feared that the virus may be spread to the rural areas after Eid ul Azha.

The Federal Minister told that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan was higher in the world and the export target of its indigeneously manufactured kits was reached to $100 billion.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved our inland produced kits with test accuracy of 99 percent. It will reduce the testing cost to one third of the present cost, he added.

To yet another question about granting relief to corona infected Shahbaz Sharif and Yusaf Raza Gilani, the minister said all citizens are equal before the law and all the cases were registered against them in their respective tenures.