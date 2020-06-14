UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peak Period Of COVID-19 Can Be Curtailed Through Collective Resolve: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 05:10 PM

Peak period of COVID-19 can be curtailed through collective resolve: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the COVID-19 pandemic was exponential and its ongoing peak period could be curtailed through our collective resolve for following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He said that enforcement was a failed strategy in a heavy populated country like Pakistan where most of the people are poor and daily wagers.

He told that coronavirus took two to three month to reach its peak point and its would again take the same time to come back to its initial stage.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, he said that smart lockdown was the only option in our country after total lockdown which was also proved as non-successful strategy in Beijing and India.

We also have to ensure unhindered economic activities in the country to save financial interest of poor segments of the society, the minister added.

To a question, Fawad Chaudhri said the people have to remain careful on their own against COVID-19. He feared that the virus may be spread to the rural areas after Eid ul Azha.

The Federal Minister told that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan was higher in the world and the export target of its indigeneously manufactured kits was reached to $100 billion.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved our inland produced kits with test accuracy of 99 percent. It will reduce the testing cost to one third of the present cost, he added.

To yet another question about granting relief to corona infected Shahbaz Sharif and Yusaf Raza Gilani, the minister said all citizens are equal before the law and all the cases were registered against them in their respective tenures.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif World Technology Poor Beijing Same May All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADX starts listing of Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global ..

26 minutes ago

Temporary committee to handle impacts of COVID-19 ..

26 minutes ago

Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 1,404 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Indian actor Sushant Singh commits suicides

3 hours ago

MoF successfully launches phase one of &#039;Accru ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.