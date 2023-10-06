Open Menu

Peanut Prices Witnesses Considerable Decrease As Compared To Previous Year: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Peanut prices witnesses considerable decrease as compared to previous year: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) With the change of weather in the city, the demand for Peanuts known as 'mong phali' has started increasing and the prices witnessed a considerable decrease as compared to the previous year when tempting peanut roadside stalls popped up at every nook and cranny of cities.

Like other dry fruit items, seasonal rain this year yielding positive results in production and a handsome income for peanut producers are expected this year, a report aired by a private news channel reported.

A farmer claimed that the daily sale was Rs 24,000 to 30,000 the previous year which was now decreased to 19,000 daily this season due to record rains.

In rain-fed regions of Pothohar and beyond, peanuts have become an agricultural powerhouse, offering substantial returns to farmers, said another farmer.

Peanuts from the area have been popular in the markets of Punjab for decades because of their taste and nutrition, said a citizen.

The crop with a high-profit margin was helping to raise the standard of living of farmers, said another citizen.

The local farmers traditionally cultivated the crop, although the use of machinery and fertilizers could improve the yield this season, said a citizen from Punjab city.

Peanuts have a strong association with the chilly evenings in the season, said a female, adding, that temporary peanut stalls and carts start cropping up all over the city in streets, markets and intersections.

“Vendors serving hot peanuts roasted in the sand are the charm of the winter in the city,” said another pedestrian, adding, that the prices were more stable than the previous year.

Related Topics

Weather Punjab Sale Market All From Rains

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

44 seconds ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

53 seconds ago
 MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

16 minutes ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

1 hour ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

2 hours ago
 Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

12 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

12 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

12 hours ago
 Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan