Peanut prices witnesses considerable decrease as compared to previous year: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) With the change of weather in the city, the demand for Peanuts known as 'mong phali' has started increasing and the prices witnessed a considerable decrease as compared to the previous year when tempting peanut roadside stalls popped up at every nook and cranny of cities.

Like other dry fruit items, seasonal rain this year yielding positive results in production and a handsome income for peanut producers are expected this year, a report aired by a private news channel reported.

A farmer claimed that the daily sale was Rs 24,000 to 30,000 the previous year which was now decreased to 19,000 daily this season due to record rains.

In rain-fed regions of Pothohar and beyond, peanuts have become an agricultural powerhouse, offering substantial returns to farmers, said another farmer.

Peanuts from the area have been popular in the markets of Punjab for decades because of their taste and nutrition, said a citizen.

The crop with a high-profit margin was helping to raise the standard of living of farmers, said another citizen.

The local farmers traditionally cultivated the crop, although the use of machinery and fertilizers could improve the yield this season, said a citizen from Punjab city.

Peanuts have a strong association with the chilly evenings in the season, said a female, adding, that temporary peanut stalls and carts start cropping up all over the city in streets, markets and intersections.

“Vendors serving hot peanuts roasted in the sand are the charm of the winter in the city,” said another pedestrian, adding, that the prices were more stable than the previous year.