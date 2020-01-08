UrduPoint.com
PEAR Calls For Extension In Examination Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:48 PM

PEAR calls for extension in examination schedule

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) The office bearers s of Punjab Educators Association Rawalpindi (PEAR) has said that board and Punjab Examination Commission exams schedule should be extended because it will be very difficult for the students to prepare themselves for exams and to reach the examination hall on time in severe cold specially in places like Murree, Kotli Satiyan etc.

The holidays of winter have been extended because of severe cold and because of these holidays all the students specially 8th, 9th and 10th are heavily suffering due to suspension of educational activities in educational institution.

These views were expressed by Punjab Educators Association Rawalpindi Officials Malik Amjad, Rashid Abbasi, Akhyan Tahir, Raja Basharat, Asif Iqbal, Asif Kashmiri, Ishaq Abbasi, Malik Zahid and Sajid Ismail.

