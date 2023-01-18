Pearson, British Council host high achievers awards

The Pearson and British Council Pakistan hosted Outstanding Pearson Learners Award Ceremony here on Wednesday in order to maintain high standards of education and reward students who achieved outstanding results in their primary, International GCSE and A Level examinations in 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pearson and British Council Pakistan hosted Outstanding Pearson Learners Award Ceremony here on Wednesday in order to maintain high standards of education and reward students who achieved outstanding results in their Primary, International GCSE and A Level examinations in 2022.

To improve education in Pakistan and provide a conducive environment of teaching and learning in the country, the United Kingdom's largest awarding organisation offering academic and vocational qualifications, Pearson is always in the first row, said a news release issued.

The Pearson High Achievers award ceremony was attended by business Development Manager Pakistan of Pearson, Ayesha Zaheer, Director Examinations of British Council, Osman Iqbal, representatives of Pearson and British Council, high achievers including teachers, parents and distinguished guests.

This year, over 58 students received Outstanding Pearson Learners Award in four different categories including Highest Mark Internationally, Highest in Asia, Highest Mark Pakistan and province, and High Achievement Max grades. Pearson and British Council also recongnise the efforts of the teachers who are actually behind the success of these young learners.

Pearson also awarded Centre Recognition Award to its partners in recognition of their outstanding support to Pearson-Edexcel qualifications in Pakistan.

Osman Iqbal, Director Exams British Council Pakistan said that High Achievers Awards Ceremony had proved the efforts of students in foreign qualifications and the special occasion was an opportunity to celebrate their great feats.

Sharing her thoughts in a virtual address, Emma Wale, Vice President Pearson school Qualifications said it was a proud moment that young students had been presented with High Achievers Awards in Pakistan. She said that the students had shown their commitment and dedication to their studies. "Our long-standing partnership with British Council has facilitated us in offering foreign qualifications to the schools and students in Pakistan." "We are pleased to have invested in infrastructure, free teacher training programmes and resources to support teachers and learners," Emma added.

Addressing the ceremony, Ayesha Zaheer, Business Development Manager Pakistan, Pearson said that the High Achievers Awards Ceremony was an annual occasion, which provides an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of talented students in Pakistan.