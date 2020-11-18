Peasant leader Azhar Jatoi passes away due to cardiac arrest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The president Sindh Hari Committee and late Haider Bux Jato'si grandson comrade Azhar Jatoi has passed away due to cardiac arrest here on Wednesday morning. He was 58.

According to family sources, comrade Azhar Jatoi breathed his last at his residence in the wee hours of Wednesday morning due to severe heat attack.

He was diabetic and blood pressure patient for a long time.

Late Azhar Jatoi will be laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard of Hyderabad's Kalhora colony after Asr prayer.