Peasant leader Dada Ali Bux passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Peasant leader and colleague of late Haider Bux Jatoi, Dada Ali Bux passed away in his native village near Hala on Thursday. He was 90.

The peasant leader had been suffering from prostate ailment for some time and was laid to rest at village Karam Khan Nizamani.

Dada Ali Bux played an important role in the struggle for the rights of farmers and continued to raise his voice for them till his death.

The Sindh Hari Committee has announced 3-day mourning across Sindh on the death of a senior Hari leader.