UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peasant Organizations Censure PPP For Standing By Anti-peasant Legislation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

Peasant organizations censure PPP for standing by anti-peasant legislation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The representatives of the peasants condemned the Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government for challenging Sindh High Court's July-2019 judgment, which had struck down the allegedly anti-peasant legislation of the provincial Assembly, in the Supreme Court.  The representatives of Hari Welfare Association (HWA), Sindh Hari Committee, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and others addressed a press conference and also held a token protest here Sunday to express their opposition over the development.  HWA President Akram Khaskheli said though the provincial government had filed an appeal against the judgment in November 2019, Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu soothed their concerns by denying in January 2020, that the government will pursue the matter.  "The minister had claimed that he and his party believed in the peasants' rights. He had denied that the Sindh government would file any appeal against the high court's decision," he recalled and said the notices from the top court came as a surprise on November 17.  He contended that all the three important orders of the July 2019, judgment against Sindh Tenancy (Amendment) Act, 2013, which was passed by the PPP dominated Sindh Assembly, had not been implemented so far.

"The SHC had ordered the peasants' registration, abolished beggar or free labour and struck down exercise of the judicial powers by the executive to settle disputes between the landlords and the peasants," he maintained.  According to him, as a consequence there existed an undeclared stay against the judgment as the bureaucracy was reluctant to implement the same.

"The pending matters stand unresolved and the new disputes are not being taken up," he claimed.    The July, 2019, judgment of the SHC's Hyderabad Circuit Bench of justice Salahuddin Panhwar and justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry had barred the executive from exercising the powers of the judiciary.  "After the separation of the judiciary from the executive, Assistant Commissioner, Additional Commissioner and Commissioner do not have jurisdiction to make judicial determination under sections 27, 29 and 30 of the Sindh Tenancy Act, 1950," the 52-page judgment had read.    The bench also pointed out that such an exercise of the authority was a violation of the Articles 175, 202 and 203 of the Constitution of Pakistan.    The court had ordered the provincial government to transfer the cases pending hearing before the executive under the Act's sections 27, 29 and 30 to the district courts, giving a month to the assembly to amend the section 27.    Sindh Hari Tehreek's Samar Haider Jatoi pointed out that neither the pending cases had been transferred to the district courts nor the new disputes were being given an appropriate forum.    According to Jatoi, the 2013 Act had also omitted the prohibition on free labour which, he argued, violated the Articles 11, 15 and 23 of the Constitution of Pakistan.    The bench had also ordered all landlords to register their peasants with the Sindh Revenue Department but even that order had not been complied with, Khaskheli and Jatoi claimed.    The representatives warned that if the provincial government did not withdraw from its plans of introducing anti peasant legislation, they would up the ante of their protests. 

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Hearing Pakistan Protest Supreme Court Sindh High Court Agriculture Hyderabad Same Jatoi Pakistan Peoples Party July November Sunday 2019 All From Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Al ..

17 minutes ago

DHA introduces phase 1 of NABIDH initiative

18 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives message from Indian P ..

48 minutes ago

Seatrade Middle East Virtual launches trail blazin ..

1 hour ago

Maâ€™an seeks to raise AED15 million for two new c ..

1 hour ago

No tremors felt in UAE after earthquake rocks sout ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.