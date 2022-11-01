MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Local leadership of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Tuesday appreciated the Federal government's move to lower prices of fertilizers, import of used tractors and stated that it would surely help improve agricultural productivity.

Representatives of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chaudhary Khalid, Shafique Chaudhary, Ishnaq Watto and Ahmed Nawaz said that the recent steps announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would improve the financial condition of the farmers by providing them with much-needed relief.

Talking to APP, they said that the prices of fertilizers have been reduced significantly and they also called for strict action against the dealers involved in earning undue profit through black marketing and exploiting the farming community.

About used tractors imports, the farmer's representative said that relaxation of duty on used tractors would also be beneficial for the agriculture sectors.

The prices of new tractors have gone up and it is very difficult for farmers to purchase new tractors.

The peasant's leaders said that the provision of certified wheat seeds in flood-hit areas was also necessary and the government responded swiftly. It will enable farmers to cultivate wheat in flood-hit areas. The farmers have faced the loss of millions of rupees in the flood-stricken areas.

About interest-free loans and packages to shift tubewells on the solar system, the leaders of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad stated that subsidy solar tubewell and payments in installments were also a good step by the prime minister.

The farmers were paying high electricity bills as they are running their tubewells on electricity. Now, the initiative of shifting three lakh tubewells will be a gigantic step.