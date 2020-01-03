(@imziishan)

The Hari Welfare Association, a non-governmental organization working for rights of the peasants, has disapproved of the Sindh government's act of challenging a Sindh High Court's judgment with regard to the peasants in the apex court

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Hari Welfare Association, a non-governmental organization working for rights of the peasants, has disapproved of the Sindh government's act of challenging a Sindh High Court's judgment with regard to the peasants in the apex court.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the association's chief Akram Khaskheli deplored that the Pakistan Peoples Party's provincial government had challenged in the Supreme Court the SHC's order which struck down section-6 of Sindh Tenancy (Amendment) Act, 2013.

He said the judgement had laid down the principal of the separation of the judiciary from the executive. It had also stated that the assistant commissioners, additional commissioners and commissioners could not decide the judicial matters under sections 27, 29 and 30 of the Act, he added.

Khaskheli said the SHC had also ordered the government to amend the Sindh Tenancy Act 1950 and take necessary measures including transferring of all peasants' cases under the STA to the judiciary.

"Instead of complying with the High Court's judgment and protecting rights of the peasants in the tyrannical feudal system, the provincial government has sided with feudal lords to curb and violate fundamental rights of the peasants in Sindh," he deplored.

The SHC's order was given on October 1, 2019, in the case of peasant Ghulam Ali Laghari who was exploited, abused and tortured by a landlord.Khaskheli recalled that Laghari was not given his 35 years share in the cultivation and instead, he was forced to vacate the land and his house.

He pointed out that in 2018 Pakistan had endorsed the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Peasants and Other People Working in Rural Areas and made a commitment to protect the rights of peasants.

On behalf of the HWA he urged the provincial government to withdraw its appeal from the Supreme Court and amend the STA in light of the UN Declaration and Sindh High Court's verdict.