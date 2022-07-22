Peasants urged to mark Farmers' Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts and peasants of the Agriculture Department, Government of Punjab, have been advised to mark Farmers' Day to equip farmers with modern knowledge of agricultural products.

A meeting was held in this connection here that was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planing), Farooq Umer and attended by Deputy Director, Agriculture (Extension), Hafiz Muhammad Shafeeq, Assistant Director, Agriculture, Chaudhary Tariq Javed and officials from other departments including Livestock and Water Management.

The meeting stressed the need to mark farmers' day at Agriculture Department and other places to equip farmers' community with modern knowledge of seed, fertilizers and other agricultural aspects.